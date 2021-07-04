Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,717.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,319.34. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,619.04 and a 1 year high of $4,741.87.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

