Indivior’s (INDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

LON:INDV opened at GBX 159.30 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.08. Indivior has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17).

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

