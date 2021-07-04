Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE HTH opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

