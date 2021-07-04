Matador Resources Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

MTDR stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

