Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trustmark Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

