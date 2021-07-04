Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

CNR opened at C$131.56 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$119.05 and a one year high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$132.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

