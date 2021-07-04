Analysts Set Expectations for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.16 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

