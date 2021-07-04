Weingarten Realty Investors to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.16 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 84,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after buying an additional 1,320,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

