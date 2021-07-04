Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Buys 671 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping bought 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £2,234.43 ($2,919.30).

Shares of BPM stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.27) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 210.80 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.51. The company has a market cap of £122.37 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 2.44 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

