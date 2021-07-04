Reviewing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.39 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -8.25 Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.85 -$297.01 million $2.53 18.47

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 3 0 0 1.50 Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential downside of 18.29%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $43.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.61%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -108.24% -20.72% -7.27% Vornado Realty Trust -20.09% 1.70% 0.59%

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

