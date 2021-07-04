Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells £1,164,513 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

SRP stock opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

