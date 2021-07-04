SemiLEDs (LEDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.42.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

