$0.49 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.62. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 703,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 2.0% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 117.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 588,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

