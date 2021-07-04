Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 7th (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNTA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 7th. Centessa Pharmaceuticals had issued 16,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $22.12 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

