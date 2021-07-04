Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EPWRU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 7th

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I’s (OTCMKTS:EPWRU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 7th. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS EPWRU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

