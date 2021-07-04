Tastemaker Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 7th (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Tastemaker Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Tastemaker Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TMKRU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

