Kairos Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Kairos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 5th. Kairos Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Kairos Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Kairos Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.74.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,739,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,775,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.