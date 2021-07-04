Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 19.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 114.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

