International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 2.7% Following Dividend Announcement

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shares were up 2.7% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 174,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $547.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 85.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

