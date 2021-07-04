CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €52.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -49.07. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a twelve month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €56.04.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

