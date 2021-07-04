Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Up 27.0% in June

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 889,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $800.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.72. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.