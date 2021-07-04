SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SD opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.33. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

