Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BBDO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

