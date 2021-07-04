Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in June

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,180.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

