Qcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205.30 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $70.84 million and $205.30 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00138899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,791.21 or 1.00051010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

