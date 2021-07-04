QuickX Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,406.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $11.09 million and $132,406.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00734154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.65 or 0.07551221 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.