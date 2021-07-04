XSGD Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $32.23 million and approximately $959.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00139015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.04 or 0.99775177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 43,346,199 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

