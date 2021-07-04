Grid+ Trading Up 31.4% This Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $52,370.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00737739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.11 or 0.07563920 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

