Hush Price Hits $0.24 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Hush has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $2,258.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00329601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00139187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00192162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.