WAX Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. WAX has a total market cap of $194.38 million and $1.95 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00092163 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,749,971,304 coins and its circulating supply is 1,660,452,085 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

