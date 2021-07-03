AllSafe Price Tops $0.0266 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $243,690.69 and approximately $24.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055586 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

