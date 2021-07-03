Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $497,980.88 and approximately $48.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00633386 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

