Apron Network (APN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $977,298.00

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $7.18 million and $977,298.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

