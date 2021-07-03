Fractal Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $138,720.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,636.09 or 1.00037214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

