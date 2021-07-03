Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Update

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 571,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

UTL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32. Unitil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

