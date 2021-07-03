Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Down 28.7% in June

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. 104,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 148.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $118.37.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

