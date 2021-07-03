The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,990,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 35,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE KO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.18. 10,605,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,853,802. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

