Atheios Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $39,693.46 and $32.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,557.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.41 or 0.06387648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.26 or 0.01444729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00399297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00163197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.00619751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00420398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00330513 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,277,716 coins and its circulating supply is 41,544,382 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.