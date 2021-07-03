KuCoin Shares Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00729181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.43 or 0.07539395 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.