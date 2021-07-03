Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Drops By 29.7%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE PSTH remained flat at $$22.51 on Friday. 1,100,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,517. Pershing Square Tontine has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

