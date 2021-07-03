Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Grows By 27.3%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Twin Securities Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 1,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 EPS for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

