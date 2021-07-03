TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $112.47. 638,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,341. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.09. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,876 shares of company stock worth $5,353,970 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.