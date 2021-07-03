Lisk Price Up 36.8% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $345.75 million and approximately $27.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00007792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00045961 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002775 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,408,001 coins and its circulating supply is 128,477,733 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.