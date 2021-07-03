Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Decreases By 27.8%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $$19.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32. Rexel has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $20.95.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

