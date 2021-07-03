Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NES remained flat at $$2.18 during trading hours on Friday. 13,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.98.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

