Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declines By 32.0%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 560,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 72,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,968. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

