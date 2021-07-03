Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE FMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,248. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

