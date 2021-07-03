Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Declines By 33.3%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

NYSE TVE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.