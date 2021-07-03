Blakecoin Market Capitalization Tops $9,995.76 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $9,995.76 and approximately $27.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,451.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,194.25 or 0.06369087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.27 or 0.01446302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00400315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00162672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.73 or 0.00620374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00418203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00329594 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

