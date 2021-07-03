Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Reaches $154,951.65

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $154,951.65 and approximately $12.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00052590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00734017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.07500626 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

